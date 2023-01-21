GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

1 p.m. Saturday at Purdue

TV: Big Ten Network Plus, Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (9-10, 2-6 Big Ten) broke a five-game losing streak and got their first road win Wednesday at Penn State. The Gophers were able to make up for 27 turnovers with stout defense and an offense that shot at a 50% clip. C Rose Micheaux had her second straight career game, scoring 31 points with 14 rebounds. G Mara Braun scored 10 of her 15 points in Minnesota's 27-19 fourth quarter. F Mallory Heyer had 12 points and seven boards.

Purdue update: The Boilermakers (12-6, 3-5) are coming off a seven-point home loss to Nebraska in which they were ou-scored 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Two of the three top scorers for Purdue are transfers: G Lasha Petree (from Rutgers) averages 15.1 points and shoots 35.6% on three-pointers. F Caitlyn Harper (from Cal Baptist) is averaging 11.3 points and shooting 46.4% on threes. G Abbey Ellis averages 11.2 points.