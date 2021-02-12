GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The junior guard scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half, including two three-pointers in the last minute.

By the NUMBERS

7-for-14 Combined three-point shooting by Carr and Gabe Kalscheur.

40-28 Points in the paint, to Purdue's advantage.

13 Gophers home victories, the most in Division I team this season by a team with no road/neutral site wins.

Marcus Fuller