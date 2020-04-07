Gophers punter Tom Foley announced Tuesday on Twitter his intent to transfer.

The redshirt freshman, who was a walk-on, had not yet played in a game for the Gophers. The Illinois native is 6-5, 185 pounds. He had competition from incoming freshman punter Mark Crawford to follow graduated starter Jacob Herbers.

Also, another departure from the Gophers that happened in the offseason was Austin Winfield, Antoine Winfield Jr.'s younger brother. The defensive back redshirted his freshman year this past season and had not year played a game. He was a 5-7, 180-pound walk-on.