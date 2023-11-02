The Gophers men's basketball team will play its first game in front of fans in Thursday night's exhibition game vs. Macalester without Pharrel Payne and Cam Christie, two top young players.

Payne, a 6-9 sophomore, was expected to start at center this season for the Gophers. Christie, a 6-6 freshman, was the team's top incoming recruit.

Gophers coach Ben Johnson's expected to address the two players being sidelined for the exhibition after the game. Christie was out sick and missed the U's closed scrimmage at Colorado State on Oct. 21. Payne has an undisclosed minor injury.

The Gophers open the regular season Monday night against Bethune-Cookman at Williams Arena, but Thursday's exhibition was a chance for fans to see several newcomers and two veterans back from injuries.

In the offseason, Johnson added transfers Mike Mitchell Jr., Elijah Hawkins and Jack Wilson, who could fill key roles for the Gophers in the backcourt and at center.

Forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen will give the Gophers added depth in the frontcourt after missing the last two seasons with knee injuries.