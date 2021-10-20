Placekicker Matthew Trickett

  • Senior from Cleveland, who transferred from Kent State
  • 6-for-10 on field-goal attempts; 18-for-19 on extra-point attempts
  • 5-for-6 on kicks between 30-49 yards and 1-for-3 on kicks of 50 or beyond

Punter Mark Crawford

  • Sophomore from Perth, Australia
  • 27 punts, averaging 42.7 yards; five punts of 50 yards or more.
  • Twelve punts have pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line.

STAR TRIBUNE STAFF