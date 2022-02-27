1 p.m. Sunday at Penn State * BTN, 96.7-FM

Preview: A first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament is riding on this game, with the winner getting Wednesday off and opening on Thursday in Indianapolis instead. The Gophers (13-16, 6-11 Big Ten) are a game ahead of Penn State (11-16, 5-12) in conference play, but this is the only game between the two teams this season, so if the Lady Lions win, they would own the tiebreaker.

Gophers update: Minnesota is coming off a one-sided victory over Illinois at Thursday at Williams Arena, ending a two-game losing streak. The Gophers are 3-1 vs. Penn State under coach Lindsay Whalen, with last season's loss at Penn State breaking a three-game winning streak. G Gadiva Hubbard is coming off a season-high 22 points vs. Illinois, making six of 11 three-pointers. G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in 19 consecutive games. F Laura Bagwell-Katalinich has scored in double figures in two of the past four games, both victories. F Rose Micheaux missed the Illinois game because she was in concussion protocol and is questionable.

Penn State update: The Lady Lions lost by 23 at No. 17 Ohio State on Thursday, breaking a relatively impressive two-game winning streak that saw Penn State beat Nebraska — a team that beat the Gophers handily recently — and then win at Michigan State. G Makenna Marisa is second in the Big Ten and eighth in the nation in scoring (22.3). She is the only Penn State player averaging in double figures. G Leilani Kapinus is averaging 9.6 points and F Ali Brigham 8.6.