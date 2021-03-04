GMAE RECAP

Impact player

John Harrar, Penn State

The 6-9 senior had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions in his final home game, including seven of the team's 17 offensive boards.

BY THE NUMBERS

49-20 Bench points for the Nittany Lions, who started their seniors for the game.

48-33 Gophers outrebounded by double digits for the fifth time this season.

9 Minutes by starting senior forward Brandon Johnson due to an ankle injury.

12 Consecutive Big Ten road losses for the Gophers, including 0-10 this season.

