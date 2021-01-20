Solid motion: Before 2021 football season, Gophers pause to pose

Defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway, a graduate student this season, has 23 tackles, five for loss, two forced fumbles and one sack in two seasons.
Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell is listed as day-to-day for the opener because of a leg injury. He’s the Gophers top pass-catcher, with 78 catches for 1,250 yards and six TDs in his career.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan is looking to rebound in his senior year after last year’s performance saw his TD passes drop to seven from 30 during his breakthrough 2019 season.
With Benjamin St-Juste off to the NFL, the Gophers will call on “T-Time’’ — that’s Terell Smith — to fill a key role at cornerback. The senior has been a starter since his freshman season.
Ko Kieft caught his first touchdown last season on a 14-yard pass from Morgan. The redshirt senior tight end has five career receptions for 65 yards.
A graduate transfer from Clemson, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (6-1, 290) brings some heft to the defensive line and College Football Playoff experience from the Tigers.
A two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, defensive back Coney Durr enters his sixth season with the Gophers. Over 42 career games, he’s recorded 104 tackles and four interceptions.
At 6-4 and 265 pounds, defensive end Boye Mafe’s athleticism is off the charts, and he had a team-best 5½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks in six games last year. He’s on NFL scouts’ radar.
Jake Gibbens, a standout grad transfer from FCS-level Abilene Christian, has fit in seamlessly in training camp. He will bolster a linebacker corps that took its lumps early in 2020.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Conner Olson was named All-Big Ten Third team last season after being honorable mention in 2018 and 2019. He has started all 45 games in his career.