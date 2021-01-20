Gophers sophomore Patrick McKee was named Big Ten co-wrestler of the week Tuesday following his two victories in a triangular meet at Michigan State on Saturday. He shared the honor with Iowa's Spencer Lee.

McKee, competing at 125 pounds, beat Maryland's King Sandoval 19-6 and then-No. 2-ranked Rayvon Foley of Michigan State 10-6. McKee, a native of St. Michael, Minn., is ranked No. 9.

The No. 11 Gophers' first home dual meet of the season will be against top-ranked Iowa at 8 p.m. Friday at Maturi Pavilion (BTN).

Gophers receiver to transfer

Gophers receiver True Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility left thanks to the NCAA's extra year granted because of the pandemic.

Thompson, a Plymouth native who played at Armstrong and Iowa Western Community College before coming to the Gophers in 2018, was a preferred walk-on. He had not played for the Gophers in his three seasons amid a deep receivers group. Thompson is the son of former Gophers and NFL running back Darrell Thompson, currently the radio analyst for the team.

Megan Ryan

Etc.

• Gophers alumna Sarah Potomak and Gophers redshirt junior forward Amy Potomak were invited to Hockey Canada's national women's team training camp to be held in Calgary from Jan. 17-30. Sarah will be among the 35 players who will participate. Amy, her younger sister, is among the invited college players unable to attend.

• Twelve of the Gophers volleyball team's matches will be televised during the spring season while an additional five home matches will on BTN Plus, a subscription streaming service, the Big Ten announced. Minnesota's opens its season this weekend against Michigan State at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Both matches will be on BTN Plus; Sunday's also will be on Fox 9 Plus.