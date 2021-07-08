Jason Williamson, the 2018 Minnesota Mr. Football award winner for Owatonna, has medically retired from the Gophers, a source confirmed Thursday.

The 6-2 Williamson rushed for 3,012 yards and 46 touchdowns over his career at Owatonna, leading the Huskies to two state titles, and committed to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

But Williamson battled through knee and shoulder injuries with the Gophers, playing in just two games. The medical retirement allows Williamson to remain on scholarship, while the Gophers can award a scholarship to another player.

"My body had been through so much wear and tear in such a short amount of time, with multiple major surgeries, and I felt it was best for me to not play anymore for the sake of my body in the future," Williamson told the Owatonna People's Press via text. "I had made the decision by myself and thought about it for a long time. When I talked to people like friends and family, they were all not surprised with my choice. The coaches and trainers [at the University] were very supportive of my decision, too."

The Gophers still have strong depth at running back with All-America Mohamed Ibrahim, Treyson Potts and Cam Wiley leading that position group.