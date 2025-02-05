Trying to show that a recent three-game win streak wasn’t a fluke, the Gophers men’s basketball team traveled to Penn State with a chance to keep the season from going in the wrong direction again.
Gophers overcome slow start behind Dawson Garcia, Brennan Rigsby to rally past Penn State
Dawson Garcia had 19 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and Brennan Rigsby contributed 14 points off the bench to the 69-61 comeback victory.
It wasn’t pretty early, but the Gophers got much-needed support for Dawson Garcia with clutch backcourt play in a 69-61 comeback win Tuesday night against the Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center.
The Gophers (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten) used a 26-12 run in the second half to pull away from Penn State behind guards Lu’Cye Patterson and Brennan Rigsby, who combined for 20 of their 28 points in the second half.
The Big Ten’s top scorer in league games, Garcia struggled to get going in the first half, but he still finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The 6-11 senior from Savage was one of the hottest players in college basketball averaging 25 points in his previous five games. He saw his streak of 20-point games end at seven consecutive Tuesday, but he had 13 points in the second half.
Penn State was playing without 7-foot starting center Yanick Konan Niederhauser, the Big Ten’s top shot blocker, who was sidelined because of an ankle injury.
But the Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9) led 25-15 in the first half before the Gophers got a spark off the bench from Rigsby. He scored, including an emphatic dunk that highlighted a 6-0 run, to cut it to a 25-21 halftime deficit.
In last weekend’s 71-68 loss against last-place Washington at home, the Gophers got 28 points from Garcia, but they were severely outplayed in the backcourt.
The same scenario threatened to play out Tuesday when Mitchell and Femi Odukale picked up their third fouls early in the second half.
Odukale, who scored in double figures in three of the previous four games, fouled out with 12:32 to play after getting called for a hold defensively and getting a technical for complaining to officials.
The potential momentum killer with a one-point game let Penn State go ahead 40-37 on two free throws from D’Marco Dunn, but the Gophers responded in a big way.
Mitchell hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give the Gophers their first lead of the second half with just under nine minutes to play.
Patterson’s two free throws and a bank shot three-pointer from Rigsby made it a six-point lead. Five minutes, Rigsby’s second three-pointer of the game extended it to a 63-52 advantage with 2:41 remaining.
Scoring was so scarce early for the Gophers and Penn State on Tuesday, the game might as well have been televised in black and white.
The Gophers didn’t allow their opponent to score until nearly 6½ minutes into the game, but they faced a 10-point deficit when Penn State flipped the script. The halftime score was 25-21.
The Nittany Lions were held to 34% shooting in the game, but the Gophers outscored them 48-36 while shooting 69% from the field in the second half.
What started as an old-fashioned, low-scoring Big Ten defensive battle ended with a second road win for the Gophers, who have momentum again heading into Saturday’s home game against Illinois.
