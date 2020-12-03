The Gophers' women's hockey team will not play at Ohio State on Dec. 11-12 because the Buckeyes will not have enough players, according to the WCHA.

The league announced Thursday afternoon the series will be postponed until later in the season. No makeup date has been announced. A WCHA statement said fourth-ranked Ohio State "will be unable to meet the minimum number of players required to compete outlined in the WCHA's Return to Competition protocols.''

Ohio State has not made a statement on the postponement, COVID-19 cases within its program or the reasons behind the roster shortfall.

The No. 3 Gophers opened the season with a split against the Buckeyes at Ridder Arena, winning the first game 4-0 before losing 2-1 in the finale. The rematch was set to end the first half of the WCHA schedule for the Gophers. Each team is scheduled to play eight games between Nov. 20-Dec. 19, with play resuming sometime after Dec. 31.

The WCHA has not announced the second-half schedule.

The Gophers play host to No. 1 Wisconsin this coming weekend.

Two other WCHA programs have postponed games after positive tests for COVID-19. St. Cloud State delayed its season-opening series against Bemidji State, and Bemidji State postponed a Dec. 4-5 series against Minnesota State, Mankato.