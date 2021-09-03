GAME RECAP

OFFENSIVE MVP

Chris Olave, Ohio State

The wide receiver caught four passes for 117 yards — a 29.3-yard average, and his 61-yard TD reception in which he tightroped down the sideline stretched the Buckeyes' lead to 45-31.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Zach Harrison, Ohio State

The defensive end make a quick move past Gopher tackle Daniel Faalele and got a strip sack of Gophers QB Tanner Morgan that teammate Haskell Garrett returned 32 yards for a 31-21 lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,003 Career rushing yards for Ibrahim

5 Offensive scoring plays of 38 yards or more by Ohio State

4 Receptions by Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Minnesota's tight ends had only six receptions in the 2020 season.

Randy Johnson