GAME RECAP
OFFENSIVE MVP
Chris Olave, Ohio State
The wide receiver caught four passes for 117 yards — a 29.3-yard average, and his 61-yard TD reception in which he tightroped down the sideline stretched the Buckeyes' lead to 45-31.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Zach Harrison, Ohio State
The defensive end make a quick move past Gopher tackle Daniel Faalele and got a strip sack of Gophers QB Tanner Morgan that teammate Haskell Garrett returned 32 yards for a 31-21 lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,003 Career rushing yards for Ibrahim
5 Offensive scoring plays of 38 yards or more by Ohio State
4 Receptions by Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Minnesota's tight ends had only six receptions in the 2020 season.
Randy Johnson
