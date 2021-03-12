GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

The sophomore big man had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, but his two free throws with seconds left gave Ohio State a three-point lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

28-19 The Buckeyes outshot the Gophers at the foul line.

44-34 Points in the paint advantage for Ohio State.

16 Minnesota's offensive rebounds while outrebounding Ohio State by five.

MARCUS FULLER