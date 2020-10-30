The Gophers will go with their same offensive line as the season opener when the team kicks off at Maryland on Friday night.

Per warmups, left tackle Sam Schlueter, left guard Axel Ruschmeyer, center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Conner Olson and right tackle Blaise Andries will start again. That's the same makeshift lineup that trotted out for the 49-24 loss to Michigan last weekend thanks to a missing right-side pair.

Right tackle Daniel Faalele and right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., are reportedly out indefinitely. Dunlap was on the sideline with a cast on his left foot, using a scooter to move around, for the Michigan game. Faalele wasn't there, and is reportedly not with the team because of COVID-19 concerns, while Dunlap has an Achilles tear.