Offensive guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., who has started three games for the Gophers this season, has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune on Tuesday.

Dunlap, a redshirt junior, has started 16 games and played in 21 in his Gophers career. The 6-5, 345-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native was a four-star recruit in 2018 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Dunlap started 12 games in 2019, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, then missed the 2020 season because of an Achilles' tendon injury. This season, he started the Gophers first three games, against Ohio State, Miami (Ohio) and Colorado, and saw significant action against Bowling Green and Purdue.

The Gophers have relied on their depth along the offensive line, often using seven linemen in a run-heavy formation. Dunlap's departure will diminish that depth.

Dunlap came to the Gophers in 2018 along with IMG Academy teammates Daniel Faalele, who is a starter at offensive tackle, and Zack Annexstad, who is a backup quarterback.