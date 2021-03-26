at Northwestern • 4 p.m. Friday, BTN; 6 p.m. Saturday, BTN Plus streaming

Idle since Feb. 27, Wildcats back now

Gophers update: With two weekends remaining in the regular season, the No. 4 Gophers (11-2) end the road portion of their Big Ten schedule against a team they have beaten nine consecutive times. Coach Hugh McCutcheon said Thursday he was uncertain whether setter Melani Shaffmaster and libero CC McGraw, who sat out last Sunday's 3-1 loss to Wisconsin, would play. Their absence forced the Gophers to use a different offensive system against Wisconsin; should they have to use that two-setter system again, McCutcheon said he expects the Gophers to be "a little cleaner'' with their execution. Opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy had just seven kills against the Badgers — her second-lowest output this season — but still ranks third in the Big Ten with 4.16 kills per set. Middle blocker Regan Pittman is fourth in the league in blocks (1.40 per set).

Northwestern update: The Wildcats (3-3), who have not competed since Feb. 27, have played the fewest matches of any Big Ten team. They have had their past six matches postponed, after six in a row were postponed earlier. Northwestern is 0-2 against top 25 teams, falling 3-0 and 3-1 at then-No. 11 Purdue on Feb. 19-20. Sophomore outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara leads the Big Ten with 4.30 kills per set.

Rachel Blount