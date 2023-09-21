The Gophers return to Big Ten play after their loss at North Carolina last weekend. Here's where you can get the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other fact to follow the game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 204, 388. Livestream
College football scoreboard and schedule
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Twins
Twins playoff tracker: Division title could come tonight
The Guardians and Tigers have faint, faint hopes of catching the Twins for the division title — if both lose Thursday, Minnesota clinches the Central.
Politics
U.S. Bank Stadium's secure fencing phase two could cost more than expected
Populous will likely present design options in November for protecting Minnesota Vikings fans.
Sports
Live at 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Follow the Gophers at Northwestern on Gameview
Minnesota is favored and winning would raise their record to 2-0 in the Big Ten and 3-1 overall. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around college football.
Sports
Caratini, Perkins homer in Brewers 6-0 victory over the Cardinals
Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer and Blake Perkins added a solo shot, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory on Thursday in the final game of a four-game series.
Sports
Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui
The PGA Tour is returning to Maui to start the new season with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, five months after deadly wildfires destroyed nearby Lahaina and claimed at least 97 lives.