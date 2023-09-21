The Gophers return to Big Ten play after their loss at North Carolina last weekend. Here's where you can get the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other fact to follow the game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 204, 388. Livestream

Weather Forecast

College football scoreboard and schedule

Gophers roster

RJ's Big Ten picks

Star Tribune Gophers page

Take me back to the previous page