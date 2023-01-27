GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Saturday, 11 a.m., at Northwestern • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-12, 1-8 Big Ten) are looking to end a four-game losing streak Saturday against Northwestern in Evanston. Their last victory was on Jan. 12 at Ohio State, the U's second Big Ten road win since Ben Johnson took over as head coach. Johnson's team came close to picking up another league victory this week, losing twice by four points, to Michigan and Indiana. The Gophers' 61-57 loss Wednesday against the Hoosiers was without leading scorer Dawson Garcia (bone bruise) and talented freshman big man Pharrel Payne (concussion protocol). Both players are game-time decisions Saturday. Six of the past eight meetings in the Gophers' series against Northwestern have gone in their favor, but they lost 75-62 on the road last season.

Northwestern update: The Wildcats (14-5, 5-3) showed no rust coming off a COVID-19 pause with wins against Wisconsin and Nebraska this week, including Wednesday's convincing 78-63 victory in Lincoln. Junior Ty Berry had a career-high 26 points on 6-for-12 shooting from three-point range against the Cornhuskers. Seniors Boo Buie (15.4) and Chase Audige (15.3) lead Northwestern in scoring, and Berry is averaging a career-high 10.1 points this season. Audige leads the Big Ten with 2.7 steals per game.