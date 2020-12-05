Game recap
IMPACT PLAYER
Both Gach, Gophers
The 6-6 junior finished with 14 of his 21 points in the first half to help the Gophers lead by one point at halftime. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and had nine rebounds.
By the NUMBERS
53 Combined points from Gach, Marcus Carr and Brandon Johnson.
51.5 The Gophers’ shooting percentage in the second half (17-for-33).
37-33 The Gophers’ advantage at rebounding after they failed to win that category in the previous game. Still, they gave up 13 offensive rebounds to the Fighting Hawks.
MARCUS FULLER
