Game recap

IMPACT PLAYER

Both Gach, Gophers

The 6-6 junior finished with 14 of his 21 points in the first half to help the Gophers lead by one point at halftime. He shot 8-for-12 from the field and had nine rebounds.

By the NUMBERS

53 Combined points from Gach, Marcus Carr and Brandon Johnson.

51.5 The Gophers’ shooting percentage in the second half (17-for-33).

37-33 The Gophers’ advantage at rebounding after they failed to win that category in the previous game. Still, they gave up 13 offensive rebounds to the Fighting Hawks.

MARCUS FULLER