The Gophers take a step up in competition this weekend, playing on the road for the first time this season against No. 20 North Carolina. Here's where you can get the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 85, 193. Livestream
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins will set the MLB strikeout record, but should we really care?
The Twins have scored the second most amount of runs in the American League since the All-Star break. As they close in on the AL Central title, it's fair to wonder if all the strikeouts along the way are worth complaining about.
Sports
When Cold War Kids hits the road, so does Nathan Willett's tennis racket
Like so many tennis fans around the world, Nathan Willett was captivated by Carlos Alcaraz's five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final this summer. All the twists and turns, spectacular shots and impressive rallies.
Sports
WNBA has most-watched regular season in 21 years; highest average attendance since 2018
The WNBA once again had strong metrics as the league had its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018.
Gophers
Kickoff: Your guide to Saturday's Gophers-North Carolina game
Here's where you can find everything you'll need to follow the Gophers vs. North Carolina game. TV/radio information, game updates, statistics, our game prediction and more.
Sports
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.