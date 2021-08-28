2021 - Rashod Bateman, WR, Round 1, Pick 27, Baltimore
2021 - Benjamin St-Juste, DB, Round 3, Pick 74, Washington
2020 - Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Round 2, Pick 45, Tampa Bay
2020 - Tyler Johnson, WR, Round 5, Pick 161, Tampa Bay
2020 - Kamal Martin, LB, Round 5, Pick 175, Green Bay
2020 - Carter Coughlin, LB, Round 7, Pick 218, N.Y. Giants
2020 - Chris Williamson, DB, Round 7, Pick 247, N.Y. Giants
2019 - Blake Cashman, LB, Round 5, Pick 157, N.Y. Jets
