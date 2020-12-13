Offensive MVP

Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

The junior ran for 108 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns, a 26-yard run and a gritty 1-yarder on fourth down. Ibrahim has 15 rushing touchdowns this year, three shy of the school record.

Defensive MVP

Mariano Sori-Marin, Gophers

The linebacker tallied a career-high 18 tackles, including six solo, and a forced fumble.

By the numbers

7 Pass breakups by Nebraska, including several batted down at the line of scrimmage.

4.7 Average yards per play the Gophers gave up, down from their average of more than 7 that ranked them near the bottom of the nation.

3-8 True freshman receiver Daniel Jackson's catch-to-target ratio, including a couple of big drops.

MEGAN RYAN