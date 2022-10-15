CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head.
Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called.
Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head.
Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers fall 26-14 to No. 24 Illinois; Morgan leaves game with injury
The Fighting Illini used a series of a long scoring drives to wear out Minnesota, which lost its second consecutive Big Ten game.
Vikings
Vikings' Wonnum out; Dolphins' Bridgewater expected to return
Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum will not play in Miami because of an illness, while Teddy Bridgewater reportedly cleared concussion protocol and will be the Dolphins' backup quarterback Sunday.
Sports
Gophers' Morgan leaves game at Illinois after shot to head
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head.
Sports
NC State QB Devin Leary out for season, will have surgery
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season and will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the school announced Saturday on social media.
Sports
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full-time in 2023.