A depleted Gophers squad will take on Purdue on Friday at TCF Bank Stadium.

The program announced before the game that offensive line coach Brian Callahan had tested positive for COVID-19 during one of the daily antigen tests this past week and has been home isolating since. He and two other unnamed members of the coaching staff will not be at the stadium for Friday’s game, where the Gophers hope to improve from 1-3.

Additionally, a team spokesman confirmed the Gophers will be without 20 players from a combination of COVID-19 diagnoses, contact tracing and injuries. Starting cornerback Benjamin St-Just is one, testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of last weekend’s game against Iowa. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi also previously missed the Illinois game for a positive test and was away from the team for 10 days.

In Callahan’s absence, Norries Wilson, the Gophers’ director of player development, will coach the O-line. Wilson has plenty of previous coaching experience, including as Rutgers’ interim head coach in 2015. He will lead a group that is already without right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. (lower-leg injury) and right tackle Daniel Faalele (COVID-19 concerns).

