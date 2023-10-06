The Gophers are 1-1 in Big Ten play and are heavy underdogs against No. 2-ranked and undefeated Michigan. Here's what you need to know about the game at Hunting Bank Stadium.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: NBC. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 85, 195.
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Favorite: Michigan by 18 1/2
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history
After a two-year absence and less than three months into her return to competition, Simone Biles is back at the top of world gymnastics once again.
Sports
Sixers wrap up camp in Colorado with Harden situation still up in air heading into preseason play
Behind the doors inside Moby Arena, there's the blare of a DJ spinning tunes. There's also the frequent sound of a shrill whistle as new Philly coach Nick Nurse halts practice to offer pointers on the free-flowing offense he's installing.
Vikings
Mailbag: Will Vikings have running back committee? Blitzing Mahomes?
Readers had questions for Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer about Vikings running backs Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison and an apology for Marcus Davenport.
Twins
Twins playoff schedule: Game time and tickets updates, watch party info
The Twins will play Houston in a best-of-five ALDS series starting Saturday. Here's information about the schedule, tickets, TV and other things to know about the best-of-5 series.
Gophers
QB 1 vs. QB 2: Gophers, Michigan quarterbacks have crossed paths for years
The Gophers' game vs. No. 2 Michigan will pit quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who were ranked as the two best signal callers from Illinois in the class of 2021.