Gophers-Michigan State: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Letdown alert vs. Spartans? Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction.
The last time the Gophers faced a scandal-ridden team, they collapsed in the fourth quarter against Northwestern. Will that happen Saturday against Michigan State?
Gophers defense finding identity, especially among players up front
When the Gophers needed a stop last week at Iowa, they usually got it, and they'll look for that to continue Saturday vs. Michigan State.
Michigan staffer in sign-stealing case got ticket to Gophers-Ohio St. game
A Michigan football staff member in the middle of an alleged sign-stealing operation bought a ticket across from the Ohio State bench when the team played at Minnesota two years ago.
These three factors for Gophers football could define their season
The Gophers need more out of their passing game, for one, heading into Saturday's game against Michigan State. The numbers show lots of room for improvement.
Running back injuries leave Gophers shuffling ahead of Michigan State
Who will start for the Gophers is anybody's guess, but coach P.J. Fleck said the team received some positive news after injuries to Darius Taylor and Zach Evans.
Gophers suddenly have a path to challenge for Big Ten West title
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has been savoring the win at Iowa — and is done debating the replay review on Cooper DeJean's punt return.
Gophers lingered after Iowa win to take in the moment . . . and Floyd
Minnesota badly needed to beat Iowa to turn its season around — and banish some longstanding demons. That helps explain the celebration on the field and in their postgame locker room.
Gophers' win over Iowa shakes up Big Ten power rankings
Iowa was climbing in the Big Ten rankings until it lost 12-10 to the Gophers as the Hawkeyes' offense ground to an ugly halt. What was the impact on Randy Johnson's rankings?
Ohio State or Wisconsin? Purdue or Nebraska? Big Ten football picks
The Buckeyes will need to avoid a letdown after winning last week's battle with Penn State.
Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
