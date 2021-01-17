GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Liam Robbins, Gophers

The 7-foot junior scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and finished with eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 The margin of victory, highest in Gophers history against a top-10 opponent at home.

20 Turnovers forced by the Gophers, leading to 23 points.

60.7 Second-half shooting percentage for the Gophers.

39.3 Michigan's shooting percentage, its lowest in a game this season.

MARCUS FULLER