GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Liam Robbins, Gophers
The 7-foot junior scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and finished with eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
18 The margin of victory, highest in Gophers history against a top-10 opponent at home.
20 Turnovers forced by the Gophers, leading to 23 points.
60.7 Second-half shooting percentage for the Gophers.
39.3 Michigan's shooting percentage, its lowest in a game this season.
MARCUS FULLER
