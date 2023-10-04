Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the roster construction of the Twins put them in a better spot to break their 18-game losing streak than in past seasons, while specific moves — the Pablo Lopez trade and Royce Lewis draft pick — led directly to their win Tuesday. It all adds up to a very good day for Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.

7:00: An update on Diamond Sports and negotiations to keep teams like the Wild and Wolves on Bally Sports.

11:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson sets up a daunting task at hand on Saturday against Michigan.

26:00: Aaron Rodgers is doing his own research again.

