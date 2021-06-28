After playing all nonconference games at Williams Arena last season, the Gophers men's basketball team added a fourth game away from home before league play with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge announcing Monday a matchup at Pittsburgh.

The Gophers under first-year coach Ben Johnson will travel to play Nov. 30 at Pitt for the first time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge history, but the fourth overall between the programs. Their last meeting was a 72-43 win vs. the Panthers at home in 1950.

Last season, Richard Pitino coached the Gophers to an 85-80 overtime victory against Boston College at the Barn after an erasing a 15-point deficit. The U went 7-0 in non-league play in 2020-21, but no road games were scheduled before the Big Ten season during the pandemic.

The Gophers' 2021-22 nonconference schedule has yet to be announced officially, but they are expected to play Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 in the Asheville, N.C. multiple-team event (MTE) and Dec. 5 at Mississippi State. One non-league opponent is still being pursued at home.

Pittsburgh went 10-12 overall and 6-10 in the ACC last season, but won 71-70 at Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Gophers 2021-22 projected nonconference schedule, per sources

Nov. 1 vs. Concordia-St. Paul (exhibition)

Nov. 9 vs. UMKC

Nov. 12-14 Asheville, N.C. (South Carolina, Western Kentucky, George Mason*)

Nov. 19 vs. Fort Wayne

Nov. 24 vs. Jacksonville

Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State

Dec. 14 vs. Corpus Christi

Dec. 22 vs. Green Bay

Dec. 29 vs. Alcorn State

*TBAone team not finalized