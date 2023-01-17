More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves lose 126-125 to Jazz as former draft pick Kessler posts 20-20 game
Rudy Gobert left the game because of an injury, but the players the Wolves traded for him had key roles — none more so than Walker Kessler, who had 20 points and 21 rebounds.
Wolves
Wolves' Edwards would trust McDaniels with last shot again
Anthony Edwards drove and dished to a wide-open Jaden McDaniels in a one-point game against the Jazz on Monday. McDaniels missed, but Edwards would do it again.
Vikings
A day after playoff loss, Vikings empty lockers, take stock of season
Coach Kevin O'Connell reminded players in an exit meeting of all the team accomplished, but an uncertain offseason lies ahead with nearly $20 million in cap space to clear.
Twins
Report: Twins agree to terms with six international players
Ariel Castro, a teenage outfielder from Cuba, will get a $2.5 million bonus as one of six players to sign with the Twins, according to Baseball America.