The Gophers men's basketball team had its second straight game impacted by COVID-19 issues with their opponent after Sunday's game vs. Illinois was moved to Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Gophers-Alcorn State game Wednesday was canceled and not rescheduled after health and safety protocols with the Braves. The Illini also dealing with COVID-19 within their program forced them to move their game with Minnesota to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Barn, per release.

Wednesday saw four games wiped off the Big Ten slate with the Gophers, Illinois, Penn State, and Indiana having nonconference games canceled, which is the theme across the country.

First-year coach Ben Johnson's team is off to a 10-1 start, including a 9-0 record in nonconference, but the Gophers haven't played since a 72-56 win against Green Bay on Dec. 22 at home.

The Gophers were hoping not to have to wait to play again until Jan. 9 at Indiana. They finished 1-1 in early Big Ten games, winning at Michigan and suffering their only loss this season against Michigan State at home.

The Big Ten announced earlier in the week a policy to avoid forfeits, instead giving the league the option to reschedule or call games a no-contest due to COVID-19.

The Illini (9-3) last played in a 88-63 win against Missouri on Dec. 22 led by 7-foot All-American Kofi Cockburn's 25 points and 14 rebounds.