MADISON, Wis. – Gophers first-year coach Ben Johnson wants to end the pipeline between the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin's basketball program, but he saw Sunday how much recruiting in his state has boosted their rival across the border.

Minnesota natives Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison, and Steven Crowl combined for 40 points for the No. 11 Badgers in the Gophers' 66-60 loss Sunday afternoon in Madison.

Wahl, who starred at Lakeville North, had 10 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 32-25 halftime lead. The 6-9 junior was one of three Badgers starters from Minnesota, including Maple Grove's Davison and Eastview's Crowl.

Payton Willis led the Gophers with 15 of his 17 points in the second half on Sunday, but they dropped to 2-19 at the Kohl Center.

The Gophers (11-7, 2-7) trailed just 51-47 when former DeLaSalle standout Jamison Battle, who had 14 points, drew the fourth foul on Wahl with 8:19 left in the second half. But the Badgers seemed to always answer, this time with baskets from Crowl and Davison.

During a two-minute stretch midway in the second half there were 12 straight points scored by Minnesotans, including Davison's turnaround jumper giving Wisconsin a 55-47 lead.

Following Willis hit back-to-back three-pointers, E.J. Stephens drilled Minnesota's fifth three-pointer of the second half to cut it to a two-point game. Stephens then capped the Gophers' 11-2 run with two free throws to tie the game 60-60 with 2:23 remaining.

Wisconsin's star Johnny Davis was quiet for most of the game, but his go-ahead basket in response ignited the home crowd. Davis, who had a team-high 16 points and career-best 15 rebounds, scored the last six points for the Badgers to seal the win.

The Badgers (17-3, 7-2) remain on top of the Big Ten standings with Sunday's victory.