GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Monday vs. DePaul • BTN, KTLX 1130-AM

Gophers update: The Gophers are looking to open 3-0 for the third straight season Monday against DePaul in the Gavitt Games at Williams Arena. Freshman Jaden Henley bounced back from his four-point debut with 16 points to lead the Gophers in a 72-54 win against St. Francis Brooklyn. Fellow freshmen Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph also had 12 points apiece off the bench. The U extended its nonconference home win streak to 16 games, which started after losing to DePaul at the Barn during the 2019-20 season. Jamison Battle is out for the third straight game, but Braeden Carrington, coming off an ankle injury, is hopeful to play.

DePaul update: The Blue Demons are 2-0 this season playing without their returning top scorer and rebounder Nick Ongenda, who is day-to-day because of a hand injury. Umoja Gibson led the team with 24 points in an 86-74 home win Friday against Western Illinois. In DePaul's opener, Javan Johnson was the top scorer with 24 points and 10 rebounds against Loyola (Md.). Former Gopher Brandon Johnson graduated after transferring to DePaul last season.