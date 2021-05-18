The Gophers men's basketball team is expected to play in a four-team event in Asheville, N.C. next season, sources told the Star Tribune.

The multiple team event (MTE) in Asheville is scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 and likely to include South Carolina, Western Kentucky, and George Mason.

Minnesota's 2021-22 nonconference schedule is still being finalized, but first-year coach Ben Johnson will make his head-coaching debut in the Nov. 9 opener vs. Missouri-Kansas City at Williams Arena. The U's exhibition game is Nov. 1 against Concordia-St. Paul at the Barn.

On Dec. 5, Mississippi State will host the Gophers in Starkville as the first part of a home-and-home series that was pushed back during the pandemic last season.

Last week, the Big Ten also released the conference opponents for the 2021-22 season, which includes the Gophers playing rivals Wisconsin and Iowa twice.

Gophers 2021-22 men's hoops NC schedule

Nov. 1 vs. Concordia-St. Paul (exhibition)

Nov. 9 vs. UMKC

Nov. 12/14 vs. TBA in Asheville, N.C. MTE

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State