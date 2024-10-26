Proverbially punched in the face early, the Gophers men’s hockey team scored the next seven goals in Friday’s home-opening 7-1 victory over nearby non-conference foe St. Thomas.
Gophers men’s hockey pours it on St. Thomas for 7-1 victory
Sophomore defenseman Sam Rinzel scored two of those goals and junior transfer Matthew Wood had a goal and an assist in the team’s 3M Arena at Mariucci season debut.
The Gophers now are 4-1-0 after they started the season with four road games, two each in Las Vegas and Duluth.
Their only loss so far is 2-1 in overtime against Nebraska-Omaha two weeks ago in the desert.
On Friday they came home for the first time and allowed a goal in the first seven minutes before counterpunching.
St. Thomas scored that opening goal from senior left wing Liam Malmquist, an Edina product and transfer from Wisconsin. It came with 6:43 gone in the game.
The Tommies’ lead didn’t last long.
The Gophers scored the next three goals in succession before first period’s end, then added a fourth in the second period and a fifth in the third.
The rematch is Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, where the two teams played a spirited game last season the Gophers won 6-5 in overtime. They won 3-0 at Mariucci the next day.
Friday’s three first-period goals came from three different players: Junior defenseman Ryan Chesley, freshman August Falloon and junior winger Connor Kurth, who continued his torrid scoring with his fifth goal in the first five games.
Chesley scored his third goal this season, tying the game with 11:13 gone with a blast from inside the top of the right circle after St. Thomas stopped a Jimmy Snuggerud shot but couldn’t clear it out of danger.
Falloon scored his first collegiate goal just 1:16 later, after Rinzel’s wraparound shot from behind the Tommies net was stopped. But Falloon was there on the other side at 12:29.
Gophers coach Bob Motzko calls Kurth a “rat” of a scorer around the net and he scored again for the 3-1 lead after delivering a three-goal game in the season-opening 7-1 win over Air Force in Las Vegas two weeks ago.
Kurth scored again assisted by graduate defenseman Mike Koster and linemate Matthew Wood at 17:32 in the first.
Koster passed from behind the goal line out front to Kurth, who shoveled it in for that fifth goal. Wood’s assist was his sixth this season.
Wood made it 4-1 7:48 into the second period with his third goal this season. He scored using his speed to get around the St. Thomas defense before he snapped a sharp-angled shot from the right side past Tommies goalie Jake Sibell.
Rinzel’s third goal this season made it 5-1 early in the third period. It also, by reaching five goals, won fans free custard. His fourth goal and second of the night finished out the scoring 15:25 into the third.
Rinzel took Kurth’s nifty pass through traffic and scored on a shot from the right circle. Linemates Kurth and Jimmy Clark got the assist.
Four minutes later, junior winger Brody Lamb scored that sixth goal unanswered.
Sixteen of St. Thomas’ 21 players in the lineup on Friday are Minnesotans. Three are Canadian, one is from Colorado and another from Sweden, all playing for fourth-year coach Rico Blasi.
“They went in the portal and built their depth,” Motzko said on Tuesday. “Now they have some older guys who have been around. Rico’s been around a long time. He knows what he’s doing.”
The CCHA’s preseason coaches poll picked St. Thomas to win their conference. The Tommies started the season 1-1-1 with a 1-0 loss at 16th-ranked St. Cloud State and a 5-5 tie and 3-1 win with Vermont, all at home.
