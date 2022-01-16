After winning his first start as the Gophers goalie the night before, Justen Close had a rougher second game.

Alaska led almost from start to end to upset No. 8 Minnesota 3-2 in a nonconference men's hockey game on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Close playing because Jack LaFontaine signed an NHL contract last Sunday, gave up a goal in the first minute and two more in the second period. He finished with 12 saves.

Gustavus Davis Grigals stopped 36 shots for the Nanooks (6-15-1) who lost 2-1 in the series opener.

"We were conveniently good when it was convenient for us tonight. When it wasn't convenient, we lost a little interest," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "Their goalie was the best guy on the ice tonight, there's no question. He was outstanding."

Filip Fornaa Svennson gave Grigals that early 1-0 lead in the rematch. The Gophers tied the score at 1 when Blake McLaughlin scored at 5:43 of the second period but 13 seconds later Alaska was ahead again on Brayden Nicholetts' goal. Markus Komuls made it 3-1 late in the second.

Chaz Lucius got Minnesota within one goal 18 seconds into the third but Grigals gave up nothing else

Saturday's men's results

CCHA

St. Thomas 4, Ferris State 3: The Tommies, a first-year Division I program, got their second win of the season when John Schuldt scored with three seconds left to beat the Bulldogs. Peter Thome had 38 saves for St. Thomas (2-22, 2-16 CCHA). The visitors led 3-0 through two periods on one goal by Cameron Recchi and two by Tim Piechowski. But Ferris State (7-17, 5-11) tied it at 3 with 54 seconds left in the third.

Friday's results

CCHA

Northern Michigan 4, No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato 2: Andre Ghantous scored twice and Rico DiMatteo stopped 30 shots as the Wildcats (13-8-1, 5-7-3) ended the Mavericks's nine-game winning streak in Marquette, Mich. Julian Napravnik and Connor Gregga scored for MSU Mankato (20-5, 13-3-1). Northern Michigan is coached by Grant Potulny, the ex-Gophers assistant and player.

Bemidji State 5, Bowling Green 3: Alex Ierullo had a goal and two assists and Mattias Sholl stopped 30 shots as the Beavers won on the road.

NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4, Miami (Ohio) 1: Casey Gilling, Kobey Bender and Quinn Olson scored third-period goals for host UMD.

Big Ten

No. 13 Notre Dame 3, No. 16 Ohio State 2 (OT): Spencer Stastny's goal 31 seconds into overtime enabled the visiting Irish to beat the Buckeyes. Ohio State, after pulling its goalie, tied the score on Jake Wise's goal with 2:50 left in the third.

No. 4 Michigan 3, Penn State 2: The Wolverines scored three goals in the opening period, including power-play goals by Matt Beniers and Kent Johnson in the last 1:35, to defeat the Nittany Lions. Tyler Paquette and Kevin Wall scored for Penn State in the first five minutes of the third. Erik Portillo made 28 saves for Michigan, Oskar Autio 38 for the Nittany Lions.

Wisconsin 5, Michigan State 2: Mathieu De St. Phalle scored twice as the host Badgers beat the Spartans. Wisconsin's Jared Moe stopped 28.