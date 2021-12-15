The Gophers men's hockey team will face St. Thomas in a Jan. 2 exhibition game at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul, the teams announced Wednesday.
St. Thomas is 1-19 in its first season since moving from Division III to D-I, including a hard-fought 4-3 loss to Michigan Tech last Saturday. This will be the Tommies' first contest against the Gophers (10-8) as a D-I team.
The Gophers and Tommies will both be on winter break until they meet.
Tickets will go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., through the City of South St. Paul or online at GopherSports.com or TommieSports.com.
