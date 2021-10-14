Gophers vs. St. Cloud State

7 p.m. Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci; 5 p.m. Saturday at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center• TV: BSN Friday, Fox9+ Saturday• 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Preview: The No. 4 Gophers (2-0) embark on a home-and-home series with No. 2 St. Cloud State (3-1) this weekend, the teams' first meeting since a one-off 4-1 win for the Gophers in the 2019 Mariucci Classic. The programs have faced each other 103 times, with the Gophers holding a 57-34-12 advantage.

About the Huskies: St. Cloud was the NCAA runner-up last season, going 20-11. This season, there are five Huskies players with two goals each, though fifth-year forward Kevin Fitzgerald is tops in points with his three assists as well. Fifth-year goaltender David Hrenak has allowed just two goals this season and holds school records for shutouts and wins.

McLaughlin honored: Gophers senior winger Blake McLaughlin earned the Big Ten conference's Third Star award for his five-point series in a sweep of Mercyhurst. His one goal and four assists ties for the most in the Big Ten. He's also tied for third in the nation for assists and fifth for points.