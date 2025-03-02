Gophers men’s hockey team snags a victory over Penn State and share of Big Ten title

With the Gophers leading 2-1 on goals by Wood and Nevers, Jimmy Snuggerud appeared to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead at 19:35 of the second. Instead, officials reviewed a hit delivered by Gophers 6-foot-1 defenseman Ryan Chesley to the head of Penn State 5-5 forward Danny Dzhaniyev. Chesley was given the major and game misconduct, and Snuggerud’s goal was wiped out, with play restarting at 17:36, the last previous stoppage before the penalty.