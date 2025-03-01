By not getting at least two points Friday, the Gophers no longer control their destiny for winning the conference title outright entering Saturday’s final game of the regular season. If Michigan State beats Notre Dame in regulation, the Spartans would receive the first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament. For the Gophers to win the regular-season title outright, they would need to finish a point ahead of Michigan State. A Minnesota regulation win plus anything less than a regulation win for the Spartans would accomplish that for the Gophers.