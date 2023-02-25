The Gophers found out Thursday that defenseman Jackson LaCombe, an offensive force and one of their three Hobey Baker Award candidates, wouldn't be able to play this weekend's men's hockey series against Ohio State because of a lower-body injury.

Brock Faber and Mike Koster more than carried the scoring load from the blue line on Friday.

Faber, back in action from a week off because of an upper-body injury, broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the second period, and Koster, his defensive partner Friday, scored two power-play goals later in the period and contributed two assists as the top-ranked Gophers defeated No. 8 Ohio State 4-0 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers (24-8-1, 17-4-1 Big Ten) already clinched the Big Ten regular-season title last week, but coach Bob Motzko didn't want his players to let off the gas against the Buckeyes (18-12-3, 11-10-2). They delivered, scoring two five-on-three goals and one with a five-on-four advantage to blow open a tight game.

Goalie Justen Close made 23 saves for his sixth shutout for the Gophers, who close the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the Buckeyes and will be host to a Big Ten tournament semifinal game on March 11. Jimmy Snuggerud scored his 20th goal of the season, while Logan Cooley had two assists as Minnesota outshot Ohio State 38-23.

Faber, also a Hobey candidate along with sophomore left winger Matthew Knies, were the ignitors Friday in a tight-checking game that had been scoreless through nearly 28 minutes.

After taking a pass from Rhett Pitlick in the Ohio State zone, Faber, a future Wild defenseman, swooped in down the right side, cut across the crease and put a shot on Buckeyes goalie Jakub Dobes. The puck bounced right back to Faber, who slammed it home for a 1-0 lead at 12:01.

Ohio State had trouble staying out of the penalty box, and it eventually cost them.

With Buckeyes defenseman Tyler Duke off for tripping at 15:31 of the second, forward Cam Thiesing joined him in the penalty box 19 seconds later after being whistled for hooking. Koster made the Buckeyes pay, rifling a shot top-shelf for a 2-0 Minnesota lead at 16:14.

The Gophers stayed on a five-on-three because the Buckeyes were called for a bench minor after the goal. Snuggerud then poked in a rebound past Dobes for a 3-0 lead at 16:53. Still on a five-on-four advantage, Koster beat Dobes from the left circle to make it 4-0 at 18:16.

Dobes, the 2022 Big Ten Goalie of the Year, was the center of the crowd's attention all night because he kept knocking the net off its moorings, especially when pushing for leverage to make a save while the Gophers were swarming the net. He knocked the net off four times in the first period, with the referees calling delay of game on the fourth instance. He didn't have that issue in the second period, but he knocked it off early in the third.