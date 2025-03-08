Gophers men’s hockey team falls to Notre Dame in opener of Big Ten tournament

Then, after Wood’s power-play goal with six seconds left in the first brought the Gophers within 2-1, a second mistake by Souliere gave Notre Dame a 3-1 lead 1:18 into the second period and prompted Motzko to pull Souliere in favor of Airey. Souliere tried to clear the puck from the Gophers zone but instead put it right on the stick of Ali, who quickly beat the goalie.