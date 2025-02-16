Gophers men’s hockey team ties Michigan, then encounters the shootout bugaboo again

The Gophers (21-7-4, 12-5-3 Big Ten) lost a shootout for the 11th consecutive time Saturday, and they are 2-18 in shootouts in Big Ten play since the league started in the 2013-14 season. The Gophers, who have lost four shootouts this season, have not scored on 28 consecutive shootout attempts. They are 4-23 all-time in shootouts.