Gophers men’s hockey team ties Michigan, then encounters the shootout bugaboo again
After the teams skated to a 2-2 tie in regulation and a scoreless overtime, Michigan won the shootout 1-0 to earn the extra point.
The Gophers (21-7-4, 12-5-3 Big Ten) lost a shootout for the 11th consecutive time Saturday, and they are 2-18 in shootouts in Big Ten play since the league started in the 2013-14 season. The Gophers, who have lost four shootouts this season, have not scored on 28 consecutive shootout attempts. They are 4-23 all-time in shootouts.
Matthew Wood opened the scoring for the Gophers with a power-play goal with 13 minutes remaining in the first period.
The Wolverines (17-12-3, 11-9-2), who were outshot 14-8 in the first period, tied the game 14 seconds into the second period on a goal by T.J Hughes.
Oliver Moore scored just 13 seconds into the third period to give the Gophers a 2-1 lead. The Wolverines tied the score with 12 minutes, 46 seconds remaining on Michael Hage’s goal, which was assisted by Luca Fantilli and goalie Logan Stein, who earned his first career assist.
The Wolverines appeared to take the lead with 9:14 remaining on a goal by Jackson Hallum. But after a challenge by the Gophers bench and a video review, the goal was overturned.
Hughes scored Michigan’s shootout goal.
The Gophers play host to Ohio State next weekend
