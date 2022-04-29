Gophers freshman goalie Brennan Boynton, a third-stringer who did not see game action in 2021-22 while dealing with injuries and illness, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The former Champlin Park standout played two seasons for Fargo of the USHL before joining the Gophers.

Boynton's exit leaves the Gophers with two goalies on their roster: starter Justen Close, who'll have two years of eligibility remaining, and Owen Bartoszkiewicz, a freshman in 2021-22.

RANDY JOHNSON

Etc.

• The Lynx waived guard Cece Hooks, an undrafted rookie from Ohio University.

• The Gophers women's tennis team defeated Penn State 4-3 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Iowa City Thursday. The No. 8 seed Gophers next face top-seeded Ohio State at 3 p.m. Friday.