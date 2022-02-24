Series preview: Gophers men vs. Wisconsin

8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci. TV: ESPNU Friday, BTN Saturday. Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM both nights

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (21-11, 16-6 Big Ten) enters the final regular season series in second place, two points behind Michigan (51-49) for the conference lead. A Gophers sweep in regulation plus one Michigan loss at Notre Dame in regulation would give Minnesota the title. … Coach Bob Motzko said F Matthew Knies (undisclosed injury) and C Jaxon Nelson (foot) likely will play this weekend, but F Chaz Lucius (undisclosed) is 50-50 to play. … C Ben Meyers (11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points) shares the team scoring lead with F Blake McLaughlin (12-17-29).

Badgers at a glance: Wisconsin (9-20-3, 6-16), the Big Ten regular-season champion last year, ended a six-game losing streak last Friday with a 5-3 win over Notre Dame before dropping the finale 3-2. … The Gophers got four of six points against the Badgers in early November, dropping the opener 4-3 in overtime before winning 4-1 in the finale. … Wisconsin is averaging 2.16 goals per game, which ranks 51st among the 59 Division I teams. … G Jared Moe, who spent two seasons with the Gophers before transferring to Wisconsin last offseason, is 7-13-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .915 save percentage in 23 starts.

Gophers land recruit: Benilde-St. Margaret's senior defenseman and captain Brady Yakesh announced on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the Gophers. Yakesh, 5-9 and 174 pounds, has 10 goals and 30 assists in 25 games this season. He is expected to play for the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League in 2022-23.