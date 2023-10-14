More from Star Tribune
Nonprofit Encouraging Leaders holds event to remember those lost due to opioids and introduce prevention efforts
"Breaking the Silence: Minnesotans United Against Opioids" at Urban League Twin Cities offered people a space to remember those who have lost their lives due to opioids. The event included speakers and a remembrance ceremony with a candle lighting.
Bonnie Raitt performs at the State Theater
The performance is part of her "Just Like That..." tour. It includes music from her latest studio album as well as her classic hits.