The Gophers knew a sweep of Wisconsin in Madison would give them their second consecutive Big Ten regular-season championship with two weeks left in the season. With a victory on Friday, coach Bob Motzko's team put itself in position to secure that banner by beating the last-place Badgers a day later.

They didn't get it done on their own.

Cruz Lucius scored with 21 seconds left in the first period, and Daniel Laatsch and Carson Bantle scored in the second, leading Wisconsin to a 3-1 victory on Saturday night at Kohl Center.

Mike Koster scored for the top-ranked Gophers (21-8-1, 15-4-1 Big Ten, 46 points), who also had a second-period goal wiped out by video review. Justen Close made 26 saves.

Minnesota still had another chance to clinch the regular-season title. Second-place Michigan played Michigan State later Saturday in Detroit, and a regulation loss by the Wolverines would mean they could not catch the Gophers in the standings.

The Gophers, who won 4-1 on Friday despite being outshot 21-3 in the first period, started better Saturday but couldn't finish consistently. Badgers goalie Kyle McClellan was sharp, making 32 saves as Wisconsin (11-19, 4-16, 12 points) ended a six-game losing streak and beat Minnesota for the first time in four meetings this season.

Minnesota entered the game averaging 4.1 goals per game, third most in the nation, but was held to its lowest output since a 3-0 loss at St. Cloud State on Jan. 7.

Brock Faber nearly gave the Gophers a lead at 15:10 of the first, but McClellan made a save on Faber's blast from the point. A minute later, Gophers winger Brody Lamb put a puck behind McLellan, but Badgers forward Zach Urdahl swept the puck away before it could cross the goal line.

Koster gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 18:28 of the first, taking a pass from Jimmy Snuggerud and blasting a shot over McClellan's right shoulder.

The lead didn't last long. Lucius, a former Gophers commit, took a pass from Mathieu De St. Phalle and backhanded a shot over Close's right pad with 21 seconds left in the first.

Wisconsin came out strong to start the second, with Close needing a big save on Sam Stange 17 seconds into the period. At 1:56, McClellan made saves on Snuggerud and Cooley in succession.

Laatsch gave Wisconsin a 2-1 lead at 10:17 of the second when he fired a rebound past Close.

The Gophers appeared to tie the score 2-2 at 11:47 when Connor Kurth beat McClellan. But Wisconsin coach Tony Granato challenged the play for too many men on the ice on a Gophers line change, and officials wiped out the goal after a video review.

The Badgers made it 3-1 at 14:09 after a Gophers blue-line turnover when Carson Bantle beat Close.

Minnesota went on a power play nine seconds later, but Matthew Knies took a tripping penalty with 15 seconds left in the man advantage.

The Gophers carried play in the third period, getting nine of the first 11 shots on goal through 9:47 and owning a 14-5 advantage in the period, but Wisconsin kept the middle of the ice clogged and forced play to the perimeter. The Badgers did a good job of clearing the puck from their zone, making the Gophers skate the length of the ice to regroup offensively.

Motzko pulled Close for an extra attacker with 2:55 left in the third, but the Gophers couldn't score.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.