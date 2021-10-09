Bob Motzko told his players in no uncertain terms before the season even started.

"Our power play needs and overhaul," the coach said. "Our Power Play has not been at a high level."

Despite having the nation's fourth-best offense, averaging 3.77 goals per game, and sporting the country's second-highest scorer in Sampo Ranta with his 19 goals, the Gophers' power play last season was underwhelming. And it had been the year before as well.

So when the Gophers took on Mercyhurst in their delayed season opener Friday, the objective wasn't just to win. It was to prove the special teams unit was reinvigorated.

Scoring two power-play goals in the first period from seven overall chances seemed to send that message with an exclamation point, as the Gophers went on to beat Mercyhurst 7-4 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

In Motzko's first season with the Gophers, the 2018-19 team excelled with the eighth-best power play in Division I, converting at a 23.9% rate. Forward Rem Pitlick tied for the most power-play goals in the country that season with 10, and Motzko recalled how the unit really clicked around the holidays, when he fielded a five-forward strategy with Pitlick and other forward Tyler Sheehy scoring from the flanks.

But the next two years, the power play fell off, converting at a 16.2% rate and 17.7% rate in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. Those systems ran with a more typical point-man setup.

For this year, Motzko has put together three versions of the unit, which all had chances Friday against Mercyhurst.

Made up of the top line — Blake McLaughlin, Sammy Walker and Bryce Brodzinski — plus winger Tristan Broz and defenseman Mike Koster, winger Blake McLaughlin fed Bryce Brodzinski, the team's top power-play unit broke through first. McLaughlin fed Brodzinski, waiting at the left faceoff circle, at 8:44 of the first period.

The Gophers' next power-play group showed off with just more than a minute left in the period. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe, camped at the blue line, sent the puck to freshman Chaz Lucius at the right dot. He put the puck into Mason Nevers in front of the net for the chip.

Mercyhurst, after the Gophers outshot it 17-3 in the first period, woke up in the second, leveling the score from center Carson Briere's batted-in goal at 9:08 before winger Dante Sheriff scored a power-play one from the blue line at 15:46. But Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson re-established the lead with a 4-on-4 goal, picking up on Ben Meyers' around-the-net assist.

Just when it looked like maybe good ol' 5-on-5 scoring wasn't what it used to be for the Gophers, two mainstays emerged. McLaughlin and Walker, seniors who have been linemates since they were freshmen, combined for two third-period scores. The first came at 17:28 with the two streaking down opposite sides with a two-on-one advantage before Walker passed to his winger.

Mercyhurst winger Rylee St. Onge interrupted the dynamic dual with his goal less than a minute later, but the Walker had his chance at 13:33 with a fairly similar situation, the two crashing the net together before McLaughlin set up his center.

Freshman winger Matthew Knies scored his first goal for the Gophers at 10:54 but had Mercyhurst's Cade Townsend follow up seconds later.

Knies earned his second of the night with about 10 seconds left in the game, after Mercyhurst failed to clear the puck and committed a turnover right in front of the net.

The Gophers ended up outshooting Mercyhurst 46-25, with goaltender Jack LaFontaine making 21 saves.

The Gophers had been set to open the season last weekend, but their series against Alaska was postponed to January because of COVID-19 concerns with the Nanooks.