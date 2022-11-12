One thing has been for certain the last few seasons for the Gophers men's basketball team: taking care of business at home in nonconference.

A lengthy homestand couldn't come at a better time for second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson opening the season with four straight games at Williams Arena.

With injuries and a much younger roster than last season, the Gophers are forced to play several freshmen early. It was much easier for them to get adjusted to college basketball at home.

Freshmen combined for 40 points Friday night to extend the U's non-league home win streak to 16 straight with a 72-54 victory against St. Francis Brooklyn.

The Gophers (2-0) saw themselves struggling to pull away in the first half for the second straight game when St. Francis Brooklyn only trailed by a basket late in the opening period.

After a quiet debut in Monday's 61-60 win vs. Western Michigan, freshmen Joshua Ola-Joseph, Jaden Henley, and Pharrel Payne combined for more points in the first half (20) than the 13 points scored together in their first game. Henley led the Gophers with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting and 4-for-4 at the foul line.

North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia was the star in the opener with 23 points, but the Gophers needed another scoring option after he sat with foul trouble Friday. Garcia finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

Henley, the only freshman starter, scored his second basket this season with a three-pointer to spark an 11-0 run that also included the 6-9, 255-pound Payne showing off his physical inside presence.

The two best highlights of the first half were also from the U's talented freshmen class. Payne connected with Ola-Joseph on a backdoor cut pass that ended with an emphatic dunk. And Payne got his first career dunk for the Gophers soon after on a post feed.

A similar scenario played out in the second half when Johnson leaned on his team's youth again after Garcia left the game with his third foul.

Garcia and veteran point guard Ta'Lon Cooper were both on the bench when the shot clock was about to expire on a possession around the 14-minute mark. Everything seemed fine with the ball in Henley's hands, though.

The 6-7 California native drove hard into the lane to draw the foul on a floater at the buzzer. He followed with two free throws, but he wasn't finished. A minute later, Henley drilled his second shot from beyond the arc to extend the Gophers lead to 58-34.

One Henley fan likely watching his buddy's play from afar this season is five-star 7-foot high school senior Dennis Evans III, who signed Wednesday in the Gophers' highly touted 2023 class. Henley and Evans played AAU basketball together, but they won't team up until next season.

Junior Jamison Battle, last season's leading scorer, was out for the second straight game with a foot injury, but he watched from the bench as a youth movement took over.

On Friday, the Gophers saw glimpses of how Henley and his freshmen teammates can impact the program right now. Payne and Ola-Joseph also had 12 points apiece.

The Gophers, who play in the Gavitt Games on Monday against DePaul at home, shot 58% from the field and outscored the Terriers 38-28 in points in the paint on Friday.